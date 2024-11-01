Hawaii Unites

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Weaponized Insects and Biological Warfare - with A.W. Finnegan
“They'll also find ways so that they can present data one way, even though they're using all of these clever manipulation tactics to do something…
  
Hawaii Unites
3
1:42:33

October 2024

September 2024

Mosquito Court Case Update: Reply Brief Filed in Our Appeal
The Intermediate Court of Appeals will Decide What Happens Next
  
Hawaii Unites
1
BioTech Mosquito Experiments in Hawai‘i - with Dr. Lorrin Pang
“You’re going to generate horizontal transfer females, and they’re going to come into your zone when it goes down, with a vengeance to expand”
  
Hawaii Unites
2
1:22:04

August 2024

Dengue Fever in Hawai‘i: What We Know So Far
Last week, 12 total cases of the mosquito-borne dengue fever virus were reported by the State of Hawai‘i Department of Health
  
Hawaii Unites
1
Censorship, Ethics, and Standing on Principle - with Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
“Dissident voices being suppressed and sidelined is another core feature of what I call the biomedical security state”
  
Hawaii Unites
 and 
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
1
1:07:35

July 2024

Question the Data: Bti Bacterial Larvicide Now Being Sprayed in Addition to the Release of Wolbachia-Infected Mosquitoes
How do agency partners plan to prevent falsified data on the effects of their bacteria-infected mosquitoes if a supplemental population control method…
  
Hawaii Unites
3
Dangerous Agendas and the Courage to Speak Truth - with Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet
“The last human freedom is the power to choose your response in the face of adversity”
  
Hawaii Unites
1:04:44
Court Case to Stop Mosquito Releases: Opening Brief Filed in Our Appeal
This case is strong and can set a precedent here in Hawai‘i and worldwide
  
Hawaii Unites
1

June 2024

Risks of Novel BioTech Interventions - with Holistic Veterinarian Roger Meacock MRCVS
Technologies are expanding at a pace that doesn't allow for sufficient safety studies
  
Hawaii Unites
1:04:09
Open Letter to NPR: Tell the Whole Story about Hawai’i Mosquito Experiments
Why is NPR promoting dangerous biotech experimentation on sacred lands in Hawai‘i?
  
Hawaii Unites
10
© 2024 Hawaii Unites
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture