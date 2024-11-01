Hawaii Unites
Weaponized Insects and Biological Warfare - with A.W. Finnegan
“They'll also find ways so that they can present data one way, even though they're using all of these clever manipulation tactics to do something…
11 hrs ago
•
Hawaii Unites
17
1:42:33
October 2024
"Tina Lia: Maui is a Biotech Lab"
Tina Lia, founder of HawaiiUnites.org, reveals chilling plans underway by a consortium of public and private interests, to inflict lab-altered…
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
•
Oct 25
55:35
Watch Online: IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar
Experimental Mosquito Releases on Maui : Overview and Risks - with Tina Lia and Dr. Lorrin Pang
Oct 19
•
Hawaii Unites
2
September 2024
Mosquito Court Case Update: Reply Brief Filed in Our Appeal
The Intermediate Court of Appeals will Decide What Happens Next
Sep 28
•
Hawaii Unites
9
BioTech Mosquito Experiments in Hawai‘i - with Dr. Lorrin Pang
“You’re going to generate horizontal transfer females, and they’re going to come into your zone when it goes down, with a vengeance to expand”
Sep 8
•
Hawaii Unites
15
1:22:04
August 2024
Dengue Fever in Hawai‘i: What We Know So Far
Last week, 12 total cases of the mosquito-borne dengue fever virus were reported by the State of Hawai‘i Department of Health
Aug 26
•
Hawaii Unites
8
Censorship, Ethics, and Standing on Principle - with Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
“Dissident voices being suppressed and sidelined is another core feature of what I call the biomedical security state”
Aug 1
•
Hawaii Unites
and
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
7
1:07:35
July 2024
Question the Data: Bti Bacterial Larvicide Now Being Sprayed in Addition to the Release of Wolbachia-Infected Mosquitoes
How do agency partners plan to prevent falsified data on the effects of their bacteria-infected mosquitoes if a supplemental population control method…
Jul 23
•
Hawaii Unites
9
Dangerous Agendas and the Courage to Speak Truth - with Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet
“The last human freedom is the power to choose your response in the face of adversity”
Jul 14
•
Hawaii Unites
5
Court Case to Stop Mosquito Releases: Opening Brief Filed in Our Appeal
This case is strong and can set a precedent here in Hawai‘i and worldwide
Jul 5
•
Hawaii Unites
19
June 2024
Risks of Novel BioTech Interventions - with Holistic Veterinarian Roger Meacock MRCVS
Technologies are expanding at a pace that doesn't allow for sufficient safety studies
Jun 30
•
Hawaii Unites
12
Open Letter to NPR: Tell the Whole Story about Hawai’i Mosquito Experiments
Why is NPR promoting dangerous biotech experimentation on sacred lands in Hawai‘i?
Jun 16
•
Hawaii Unites
8
