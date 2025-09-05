This week, the State of Hawai‘i Supreme Court filed an order rejecting Hawai‘i Unites’ application for writ of certiorari. This means that our case to stop the mosquito releases on Maui and require an environmental impact statement won’t be moving forward.

No justification was given for the decision to end our case.

With the flawed decisions in our case in the First Circuit Court and Intermediate Court of Appeals, and now with the State Supreme Court’s order, the judiciary system of the State of Hawai‘i has undermined the environmental laws that are meant to protect the health of these islands and our ecosystems. The courts’ rulings set a very damaging precedent that allows for the continued use of our natural environment as testing grounds for biotech industry experiments.

To say we’re disappointed would be an understatement.

Hawai‘i Unites is grateful to our excellent legal team for working with us to bring a very strong case to the courts. We stand firm in our assertion that the Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquitoes being released here in Hawai‘i are a dangerous experiment that has not been sufficiently studied and could cause irreversible harm to the islands’ people, wildlife, and ‘āina.

Our lead attorney, Tim Vandeveer, shared his thoughts on this week’s decision:

“Even though we did not prevail in court, we fought a good fight and raised awareness about the dangers of this corporate experiment and the lengths to which our state bureaucracy will go in pushing an agenda and circumventing environmental law.”

While it does seem that in many ways the system is broken, it’s important that we continue speaking out in opposition to these mosquito releases. Please take the time to send in a comment opposing EPA approval of Google’s request for Section 3 registration of their “Debug quinx males” bacteria-infected mosquitoes planned for release in Hawai‘i.

The deadline to comment is this Saturday, September 6th, 2025, at 5:59pm Hawai‘i Standard Time. Send comments here:

“I’m opposed to EPA approval of Google LLC’s FIFRA Section 3 registration request for Debug quinx males (DQB Males) Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquitoes Docket ID EPA-HQ-OPP-2024-0428.”

A more detailed sample comment and more information about Google’s mosquito plans for the islands are in our newsletter.

Mahalo to everyone for standing with us to challenge this reckless agenda. We will continue documenting the truth about these mosquito experiments and voicing our opposition to the use of the Hawaiian Islands as biotech testing grounds. Your tax-deductible donations support the work that we’re doing to protect the ‘āina.

Report a Mosquito Bite

The State of Hawai‘i and its multi-agency partnership Birds, Not Mosquitoes have been releasing bacteria-infected mosquitoes in East Maui and conducting pilot study releases on Kaua‘i since 2023. As part of our ongoing research and documentation, Hawai‘i Unites has been compiling reports from throughout the islands about unusual mosquito bite reactions. If you’ve been bitten by a mosquito and would like to report the incident, please complete our Mosquito Bite Incident Report.