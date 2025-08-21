This week, Hawai‘i Unites’ attorneys filed our replies to the Defendants’ responses to our Application for Writ of Certiorari in the Supreme Court of the State of Hawai’i. The Court will decide in the weeks ahead if our case will be accepted.

We’re asking the Supreme Court to review our case, vacate the Intermediate Court of Appeals’ (ICA) order and judgment on appeal, reverse the First Circuit Court’s grant of summary judgment to the State of Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) and Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), and remand our case back to the circuit court for further proceedings.

Hawai‘i Unites continues to stand up for the health of the people, wildlife, and ecosystems of these islands. The DLNR’s final environmental assessment (FEA) for the Maui mosquito releases was insufficient, the BLNR approved an incomplete FEA, the ICA and circuit court decisions were flawed, and the inherent risks of this massive multi-agency mosquito release experiment have not been sufficiently studied or addressed.

Our reply to the BLNR and DLNR and our reply to American Bird Conservancy can be read in full on our website:

“No one disputes that saving native birds is important or that suppressing mosquito populations that carry avian malaria is considered a key aspect of that objective. Plaintiffs care deeply about endangered birds as well as the entire web of life, including the people of Maui. However, the subject project is an abbreviated experiment lacking certain guard rails that a full environmental study would provide. Culex quinquefasciatus mosquitoes lab-infected with Wolbachia bacteria have never been documented as being used for stand-alone field release anywhere in the world, and the East Maui project area is the largest Wolbachia mosquito release of any kind globally to date. Wolbachia IIT is a novel tool for conservation purposes and its degree of efficacy in remote forest landscapes is unknown.”

We will post an update on our case once a decision has been made by the State Supreme Court. Mahalo to everyone for your support and encouragement as we stand strong in challenging these dangerous experiments on the ‘āina. Together, we are united in our love for these islands and our dedication to protecting the environment and stopping the use of sacred lands as biotech mosquito testing grounds.

