Hawaii Unites

Hawaii Unites

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Chyz's avatar
George Chyz
5d

Hi Tina,

Good luck with the court case. It might be helpful to point out "10 Facts about Mosquitoes, the World’s Deadliest Animal". Here's a link to an article with that title:

https://www.rti.org/insights/mosquito-facts

It turns out the most deadly animal is actually the human with the mosquito coming in a distant second.

When it comes to the top cause of death for humans in the USA, a 2016 study by Johns Hopkins Medicine estimated that approximately 251,454 deaths per year result from medical errors, making it the third leading cause of death in the country after heart disease and cancer.

I heard of a new study that found medical errors plus proper medical treatment has risen to the top cause of death in the USA. Unfortunately I can't find that study.

Despite that, the fact that medical errors are the third cause of human death and mosquitos are the most deadly critter in the world, releasing billions of them seems insane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hawaii Unites
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture