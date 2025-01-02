Scientific Discourse and Conflicts of Fear - with Dr. Lorrin Pang

Dr. Lorrin Pang returns to talk with Hawai'i Unites founder Tina Lia about his experience as a medical professional and as a private citizen advocating for the health of our communities. Discussion includes experimental lab-altered mosquito releases in Hawai'i and Dr. Pang’s concerns about lack of study of the risks; horizontal transmission of Wolbachia bacteria; population replacement of wild mosquitoes with lab-strain-infected mosquitoes; potential for Wolbachia bacteria to cause increased disease transmitting capability in mosquitoes; the need for pathogen screenings of the bacteria-infected mosquitoes; lab-altered mosquitoes drifting on the wind to unintended areas; Dr. Pang’s advocacy work with the SHAKA Movement and the 2014 GMO moratorium ballot initiative in Maui County; concerns about wind drift of combined toxins from pesticides used on GMO crops; Dr. Pang’s presentation at the 2016 Monsanto Tribunal at The Hague, an international initiative to hold Monsanto accountable for human rights violations and ecocide; speaking out about informed consent and early treatment for COVID-19 in 2021; attacks by elected officials and the media; accusations of medical “misinformation;” the RICO investigation that cleared Dr. Pang of any licensing law violation; conflicts of interest, conflicts of fear, and the dangerous path of censoring scientific discourse.

Dr. Lorrin Pang was born and raised in Honolulu. He is an honors graduate from Princeton University with a degree in Chemistry and received both an MD and Master of Public Health Degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. Board Certified in Preventive Medicine, he worked for 20 years with the U.S. Army’s Walter Reed Overseas Research Laboratories. There, he was assigned to Bangkok, Rio de Janeiro, and Geneva, developing drugs and diagnostics for tropical diseases. A tropical disease consultant to the World Health Organization from 1985–2005, Dr. Pang has also been the District Health Officer on Maui since 2000. He has over six dozen publications in peer reviewed medical journals covering topics including rabies, HIV, malaria, hepatitis E, dengue, and most recently COVID-19. From 2007–2009, Dr. Lorrin Pang was selected as one of only 3% of the nation’s physicians to be included in America’s Best Doctors Listing. Since 2013, he has been a reviewer for research proposals for U.S. Congress, a consultant to the international group Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), and a visiting professor of medicine at the Federal University of Brasilia. Dr. Pang is also an expert witness in our Hawai‘i Unites court case to stop the Maui mosquito releases.

Dr. Pang’s whistleblower document referenced in the podcast can be viewed online:

Dr. Lorrin Pang’s whistleblower document

