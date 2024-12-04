Hidden Research and Biological Warfare - with A.W. Finnegan

Author A.W. Finnegan returns to talk with Hawai'i Unites founder Tina Lia about the history of biowarfare, focusing on biological weapons research hidden under the cloak of benign research. Discussion includes experimental lab-altered mosquito releases in Hawai'i; Operation Paperclip; Nazi germ warfare scientist Erich Traub’s work at Insel Riems and Plum Island; Project Starbright and the Pacific Ocean Biological Survey Program (POBSP); avian vector research and biowarfare operations; Wolbachia bacteria and mosquito technology risks; dual-use research that can be used for harmful purposes; and research labs in Hawai‘i, including the U.S. Department of Defense’s NAMRU-2 Naval Medical Research Unit that was relocated to Pearl Harbor in Hawai‘i from 2010-2013 after the Indonesian health minister, Dr. Siti Fadilah Supari, advocated for the closing of NAMRU-2 in Jakarta and raised concerns about virus samples collected by the WHO being developed into biological weapons in the U.S.

A.W. Finnegan is the author of the 2023 book, The Sleeper Agent: The Rise of Lyme Disease, Chronic Illness, and the Great Imitator Antigens of Biological Warfare. Focusing on the life and work of Nazi scientist Erich Traub, The Sleeper Agent provides an unparalleled exploration of the hidden history of biological warfare, sourcing from official records, published science, and the testimonies of former intelligence officers.

