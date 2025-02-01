Dangerous Research and Lab-Altered Mosquito Experiments - with Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Hawai'i Unites founder Tina Lia talks with epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, about advocating for policies that protect our communities from dangerous research and harmful products and technologies. Discussion includes experimental lab-altered mosquito releases in Hawai'i; unintended consequences of changing the evolutionary path of species; Bill Gates and the funding of bioterrorist-like activities; high biosafety level labs working to make pathogens more transmissible and deadly; the recently published study of an experiment in the Netherlands using mosquitoes infected with live, genetically attenuated malaria parasites to deliver vaccines to people by biting them; the need for transparency and disclosure of funding sources of research; new products having the potential to cause heart damage; ethical concerns and informed consent; censorship; conflicts of interest; the alarming lack of study of the experimental mosquitoes being released on Maui; the potential for Wolbachia bacteria to cause increased disease spreading capability in mosquitoes; lack of documented biosecurity protocols and pathogen screenings for the lab-altered mosquitoes being imported into Hawai‘i; EPA guidelines allowing for the weekly release on Maui of over 3,000 female mosquitoes that can bite, breed, and spread disease; male mosquitoes transmitting pathogens to females; and the need for a moratorium on releasing experimental disease vectors.

Nicolas Hulscher is an epidemiologist and administrator for the McCullough Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Dr. Peter McCullough and focused on research, analysis, education, justice, and public policy. Hulscher holds a Master of Public Health degree with a specialization in epidemiology from the University of Michigan School of Public Health. He is a dedicated researcher whose work has been published in peer-reviewed and preprint journals, with topics including the risks of COVID-19 vaccines and the origin and spread of avian influenza.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH:

X @NicHulscher

X @McCulloughFund

McCulloughFnd.org

PeterMcCulloughMD.Substack.com

Hawai‘i Unites is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation and protection of our environment and natural resources. We’ve taken state agencies to court to stop the release of bacteria-infected mosquitoes on Maui, ground zero for these dangerous biotech experiments. Our case can set a precedent to strengthen environmental laws for all islands and impact the course of this agenda worldwide. Your tax-deductible donations support the work that we’re doing to protect the ‘āina and help us continue to move our active court case forward.

Donate

The mission of Hawai‘i Unites is honoring and protecting our sacred connection to the natural world.