Last month, tropical disease and vector expert Dr. Lorrin Pang joined me in presenting at the IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar. We gave an overview of the bacteria-infected mosquito release project on Maui and biotech industry experimentation in Hawai‘i, with Dr. Pang explaining the science of the risks of the mosquito releases and concerns about the lack of study of potential impacts. A Q&A with webinar attendees followed. The full recording is now available to view online:

Dr. James Lyons-Weiler created IPAK-EDU to help empower the public via advanced learning in topics that impact our daily lives. The IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar is a weekly series that brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Mahalo to webinar host Don Najita for an excellent discussion and for an informative introductory short film giving context to the topic of invasive mosquitoes in Hawai‘i, the cultural significance of Hawai‘i’s native birds, and the history and dynamics of the islands’ endangered endemic species. We’re grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness and appreciate the questions and feedback from webinar attendees.

Hawai‘i Unites has taken state agencies to court to stop the release of bacteria-infected mosquitoes on Maui, ground zero for this dangerous biotech experiment. Our case can set a precedent to strengthen environmental laws for all islands and impact the course of this agenda worldwide. Your tax-deductible donations support the work that we’re doing to protect the ‘āina and help us continue to move our active court case forward.

Hawai'i Unites is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation and protection of our environment and natural resources.

Report a Mosquito Bite

The State of Hawai‘i and its multi-agency partnership Birds, Not Mosquitoes have been releasing bacteria-infected mosquitoes in East Maui and conducting pilot study releases on Kaua‘i since 2023. As part of our ongoing research and documentation, Hawai‘i Unites has been compiling reports from throughout the islands about unusual mosquito bite reactions. If you’ve been bitten by a mosquito and would like to report the incident, please complete our Mosquito Bite Incident Report.