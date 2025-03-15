The State of Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is seeking state funding through the Executive Budget to continue dangerous mosquito release experiments on Maui and Kaua‘i. The DLNR’s 2025-27 Budget Overview briefing for HB300 includes reference to novel strategies to address mosquito-borne avian malaria. Current strategies are focused on the release of millions of experimental Wolbachia-bacteria infected mosquitoes in our islands’ conservation areas and fragile ecosystems. Please speak out to oppose funneling state budget resources into the continuation of this reckless onslaught on our environment.

Executive Budget bill HB300 has advanced through the House and crossed over to the Senate. A hearing of the bill is schedule by the Senate Ways and Means Committee for Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 10:00am in Conference Room 211 of the State Capitol at 415 South Beretania Street. The hearing will also be livestreamed, and testimony will be accepted through videoconference. The deadline to submit testimony is Monday, March 17, 2025 at 10:00am.

To testify, visit the legislature’s website at Capitol.Hawaii.gov. Log in to your account, or create a login account by registering with the legislature. Once logged in, click the “Submit Testimony” link under “Participate” at the top of the home screen. In the “Enter Bill or Measure” box, enter HB300 and click “Continue.” To oppose the bill, select “Oppose” under “Position Input.” If you’d also like to testify in person or via Zoom, select your preference under “How will you be testifying?” Written testimony can be submitted as an attachment, or it can be typed into the “Your testimony/comments” box. Once all info is complete, click “Submit.”

The most effective testimony will be in your own words. Please include a clear statement of the reason for your opposition, such as:

“I’m opposed to Executive Budget funding through HB300 for Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquito releases on Maui and Kaua‘i.”

Hawai‘i Unites submitted the following testimony opposing any state funding allocations for bacteria-infected mosquito releases through HB300. All information included here is documented and can be referenced in your own testimony:

Hawai‘i Unites is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation and protection of our environment and natural resources. We are opposed to allocating funds through the State of Hawai‘i Executive Budget bill HB300 for Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquito release experiments on Maui and Kaua‘i. The DLNR’s 2025-27 Budget Overview briefing includes this statement in reference to DOFAW LNR 102, LNR 172, LNR 402, LNR 407, and LNR 804: “Novel management strategies are needed to prevent the imminent extinction of several of Hawaii’s endangered forest birds due to disease spread because of climate change-induced mosquito range expansion and the subsequent spread of avian malaria.” Current “novel management strategies” in use by the DLNR and their Birds, Not Mosquitoes agency partners include the release of millions of Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquitoes on our fragile ecosystems on Maui and Kaua‘i. No studies have been done on the potential significant impacts of these projects or on the serious risks to the health of our islands’ people, wildlife, and ‘āina. No environmental impact statement (EIS) has been completed for any island. Hawai‘i Unites’ active court case to stop the mosquito releases on Maui and require an EIS brings forth several significant concerns, including:

Accidental release of female mosquitoes that bite, breed, and spread disease (EPA guidelines allow for the release of one female for every 250,000 males; just one female released can produce 160,000 more females through breeding of the generations in her lifespan; 3,103 females are allowed to be released weekly on Maui – up to 6,000 mosquitoes released twice weekly per acre in the 64,666-acre project area: 6,000 x 2 x 64,666 = 775,992,000 mosquitoes divided by 250,000 equals 3,103 females weekly)

Peer-reviewed studies showing Wolbachia bacteria can cause increased pathogen infection and disease-spreading capability in mosquitoes

Horizontal transmission of Wolbachia bacteria to wild mosquitoes and other insect vectors of disease

Population replacement of wild mosquitoes with lab-altered mosquitoes (as few as three females released can cause population replacement)

Wind drift of released mosquitoes to unintended areas

Lack of documented biosecurity protocols and pathogen screenings for the imported mosquitoes

Risks to the health of people and animals, and the potential for the plan to cause the extinction of the native birds it is meant to protect

Tropical disease and vector expert Dr. Lorrin Pang has testified as an expert witness in our case and has affirmed that this mosquito experiment has not been studied enough for the State of Hawai‘i and its agency partners to move forward. Dr. Pang has decades of experience as a leader in mitigating mosquito-borne diseases. He has authored over 75 publications in peer-reviewed medical journals, over 40 of which are focused specifically on mosquito-borne illnesses. The mosquitoes currently being released in the millions on Maui and Kaua‘i are experimental. Southern house mosquitoes lab-infected with Wolbachia bacteria have never been documented as used for stand-alone field release anywhere in the world. The 64,666-acre East Maui project area is the largest Wolbachia mosquito release of any kind globally to date, and Kaua‘i’s 59,204-acre project area is the second largest. The agencies releasing these lab-altered mosquitoes have admitted that the plan does not include monitoring the effects of the experimental mosquitoes on forest birds. Mass release of these mosquitoes began on Maui in November 2023. The DLNR and their partnering agencies have produced no data on the results of these mosquito releases. There has been no indication that the plan is even working for its intended purpose. Deviations from the approved plan have also been occurring for over a year. Mosquitoes are being released solely by helicopter rather than by drone, exacerbating concerns about noise disturbances, disruptions to wildlife habitat, and the potential for collisions, accidents, and wildland fires. The helicopter longline release system described in the environmental assessment is not the system being used, and helicopters appear to be flying closer to the tree canopy than the approved distance, increasing the potential for adverse impacts.



As of February 2025, mosquitoes are now also being mass released on Kaua‘i. Additionally, aerial spraying of Bti larvicide on Maui and Kaua‘i in combination with the aerial release of bacteria-infected mosquitoes is now occurring. This combination of products is not part of the approved plans, and no studies have been done on the impacts of these activities to our environment. The agencies involved have not addressed concerns about potential data falsification due to the use of two different mosquito suppression products within each project area. Hawai‘i Unites asks that the legislature amend bill HB300 to remove any State of Hawai‘i Executive Budget funding allocations for programs and/or projects that include the release of Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquitoes. Conservation efforts and funding must focus on more environmentally sound approaches like habitat and stream flow restoration, which would honor the ‘āina, the culture, and the ancestral connections of the native birds rather than putting them at further risk of extinction.

Mahalo to everyone for continuing to make our voices heard in opposition to using sacred lands as testing grounds for these experimental mosquito releases. Please send testimony by Monday 3/17 at 10:00am to oppose funding through HB300.

Hawai‘i Unites has taken state agencies to court to stop the release of bacteria-infected mosquitoes on Maui, ground zero for these dangerous biotech experiments in Hawai‘i. Our case can set a precedent to strengthen environmental laws for all islands and impact the course of this agenda worldwide. Your tax-deductible donations support the work that we’re doing to protect the ‘āina and help us continue to move our active court case forward.

