The State of Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is asking for input for their Management Plan of Makawao State Forest Reserve:

“The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is seeking community input on a draft management plan for the Makawao State Forest Reserve on Maui. Feedback will help guide oversight of the area for the next 10 years.”

DOFAW’s Makawao Forest Reserve Management Plan includes the release of Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquitoes as an Action Item for Threatened and Endangered (T&E) Species Management:

“Support forest bird enhancement and protection through planned mosquito biocontrol releases (Wolbachia).”

We have an opportunity to let DOFAW know that the community is overwhelmingly opposed to dangerous experimental mosquito releases in Makawao Forest. Please take the time to email your comments to forestry@hawaii.gov. The deadline is Friday, May 8, 2026.

The most effective way to comment will be in your own words. Please include a clear statement of your concerns, such as:

“I’m asking that DOFAW amend the Makawao Forest Reserve Management Plan to remove any Action Item for Threatened and Endangered (T&E) Species Management that includes the release of Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquitoes and/or lab-altered mosquitoes of any kind. These mosquito releases are dangerous and irreversible, and the invasive lab mosquitoes could have harmful impacts to the health of people, animals, and the environment.”

Hawai‘i Unites submitted a comment detailing serious risks and concerns about the multi-agency mosquito release agenda for the Hawaiian Islands and the potential significant impacts to the Makawao Forest. All information included in our comment is documented and can be referenced in your own comment.

Makawao Forest Reserve is part of the 64,666-acre East Maui mosquito release project area. The forest includes the Kahakapao Recreational Area, which our community and visitors access for hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking. We don’t want the biotech industry using our natural environment as open-air testing grounds for their invasive lab-altered insects.

Kahakapao Loop Trail, Makawao Forest Reserve

Tell DOFAW to stop these reckless mosquito releases. Email your comments to forestry@hawaii.gov by Friday, May 8, 2026.

Comments can also be sent by letter postmarked no later than Friday, May 8, 2026, to:

Forestry Program Manager

1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325

Honolulu, HI 96813

There’s also an online community survey that includes a section for comments, along with survey questions regarding community needs, concerns, and funding priorities for the Makawao Forest Reserve. Completing the survey in addition to emailing your comment will help to make our voices heard.

As Hawai‘i Unites previously reported, the State of Hawai’i Department of Health (HDOH) is planning to expand their multi-agency mosquito release programs in Hawai’i to all of the islands, releasing three species of lab-altered mosquitoes and escalating the narrative from bird conservation to public health. If this plan moves forward, invasive lab mosquitoes would be released directly in our neighborhoods.

Please continue to contact Dr. Fink by phone and email to let him know that you don’t want any more of these mosquito releases in Hawai‘i.

Dr. Kenneth Fink

(808) 586-4410 ext.2

(leave a voicemail if prompted)

kenneth.fink@doh.hawaii.gov

Mahalo for speaking out to protect the ‘āina and the health of these islands.

Aloha,

Tina Lia

Founder

Hawai‘i Unites

HawaiiUnites.org

Hawai‘i Unites is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation and protection of our environment and natural resources. Your tax-deductible donations help us to fulfill our mission of honoring and protecting our sacred connection to the natural world.

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Report a Mosquito Bite

The State of Hawai‘i and its multi-agency partnership Birds, Not Mosquitoes have been releasing bacteria-infected mosquitoes in East Maui and conducting pilot study releases on Kaua‘i since 2023. As part of our ongoing research and documentation, Hawai‘i Unites has been compiling reports from throughout the islands about unusual mosquito bite reactions. If you’ve been bitten by a mosquito and would like to report the incident, please complete our Mosquito Bite Incident Report.