Jan 31

Sorry to say, but this plan to release mozzies is not "well-intentioned.' Anyone with half an eyeball can see that it is destructive and malicious. (Why else the secrecy?). I am not Hawaiian but the USA is my country and I have had it with my county attacking one of the 50 states.

The fact that the 8-8-2023 has not had an investigation (when everybody knew it was DEW) is more than enough to support the idea that release of MOSQUITOS, God help us, is part of the same move.

This needs to be tackled immediately. STOP BEING SHY, EVERYBODY. Once it's done it can never be undone. The court case referred to above by Tina Lia proceeded on the basis that we are a lawful society and that EPA rules will be followed. Clearly that is a wrong basis.

Jan 31

Everyone needs to read the book The Sleeper Agent by Finnegan to understand the theory and depth behind this mad science. It is no longer a secret that bioweapons programs use insect vectors and injections to deliver gain of function pathogens that can cripple a population thru slow chronic disease. Ask yourself WHO benefits from all this? https://awfinnegan.substack.com/p/stealth-viruses-as-biological-weapons?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=2463090&post_id=184812540&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=10izzm&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

