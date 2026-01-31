The Birds, Not Mosquitoes (BNM) multi-agency partnership that has been recklessly releasing millions of invasive experimental bacteria-infected mosquitoes on Maui and Kaua‘i since 2023 announced in their most recent newsletter that their agency partner, the Hawai‘i State Department of Health (HDOH), will set their plan in motion in the weeks ahead to begin releasing mosquitoes throughout all islands. These HDOH lab-altered mosquitoes will specifically be targeting human disease.

Over two years ago in our newsletter, Hawai‘i Unites documented what we uncovered about the Department of Health’s hidden agenda:

“The State of Hawai‘i and its multi-agency partnership Birds, Not Mosquitoes have saturated the media this past year with propaganda about their plan to combat avian malaria by releasing billions of bacteria-infected mosquitoes on our fragile island ecosystems for at least the next twenty years… What hasn’t been shared with the public are the details of a parallel program being run through the Hawai‘i Department of Health (HDOH), agency partners in the avian malaria project. The HDOH is getting ready to release their own lab-altered mosquitoes throughout the islands, a project that, so far, has been shrouded in secrecy. What we know at this point is that along with the southern house mosquitoes being brought in for the avian malaria program, two more species are planned for import into Hawai‘i – Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. On June 28, 2022, the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture approved the addition of all three mosquito species to the list of restricted animals for research and exhibition… The report also explains that the HDOH is drafting a statewide environmental assessment (EA) targeting all islands for release of these additional lab-altered mosquito species. The environmental assessment for the avian malaria program confirms that approvals are already in place for the state to release these Aedes mosquitoes on the ground using cars, trucks, or ATVs. The intent is to focus this approach on mosquitoes of ‘public health concern.’ Again, we have no information at all about the specific details of this separate project geared towards mosquito-borne illnesses that affect humans.”

Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquito) – transmits diseases that include dengue fever, chikungunya, and Zika virus

Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito) – transmits diseases that include dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever

We raised the alarm about this early on and have been watching for updates. What we know now is that this appalling agenda is about to be set in motion as soon as the HDOH says go. According to BNM, the Department of Health’s EA is on schedule to be published soon:

“Please keep an eye on our social media and newsletters as there will be more opportunities to use your leo [voice] for public testimony in the future, including the Statewide Environmental Assessment in early 2026. We will announce the public comment period and encourage anyone who supports our work to share their thoughts.”

Until we see the EA, we won’t know the details of the state’s plans to invade all islands with these “public health” mosquitoes. We need to be ready when those details are revealed.

Now is the time to mobilize. Hawai’i Unites is working to expand our coalition to take this on. We’re asking you to reach out to all of your contacts, especially high-profile organizations, attorneys, legislators, media, journalists, podcasters, scientists, medical professionals, and activists who will work with us as allies to stop the escalation of these dangerous mosquito experiments being unleashed on the Hawaiian Islands.

Please forward this article and share the following call to action with your network. Help us build a strong alliance of voices to send a powerful message to the Hawai‘i State Department of Health and their agency partners that we do not consent to their invasive mosquito release agenda on these islands.

CALL TO ACTION: Join Our Movement to Stop Dangerous Mosquito Experiments in Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i Unites is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation and protection of our environment and natural resources. In 2023, we took Hawai’i state agencies to court to stop the release of millions of bacteria-infected mosquitoes in the fragile ecosystems of East Maui - ground zero for an alarming agenda that continues to escalate.

Our case focused on the experimental nature of the lab-altered mosquitoes and the lack of study of serious risks to the health of our islands. We’ve documented concerns that include accidental release of female mosquitoes that bite, breed, and spread disease; peer-reviewed studies showing increased disease-spreading capability; horizontal transmission of bacteria; population replacement; wind drift of mosquitoes to unintended areas; lack of documented biosecurity protocols and pathogen screenings; and risks to the health of our environment and to the island’s people and animals, including the native birds the project claims to protect. Our expert witness, tropical disease and vector expert Dr. Lorrin Pang, provided a detailed statement and compelling testimony of his concerns about the lack of study and the potential for irreversible damage to Maui’s fragile ecosystems. Dr. Pang has decades of experience as a leader in mitigating mosquito-borne diseases and has authored over 75 publications in peer-reviewed medical journals, over 40 of which are focused specifically on mosquito-borne illnesses. We took our case all the way up to the State Supreme Court, but ultimately the state courts ruled in favor of the state agencies. Millions of experimental mosquitoes continue to be released on the island of Maui and are also now being released on the island of Kaua’i. No data on safety or efficacy has been provided to the public by the agencies involved.

I’m writing today because this lab-altered mosquito release agenda is anticipated to intensify drastically in the weeks ahead. The Hawai’i Department of Health will be publishing a statewide proposal for the release of lab-altered mosquitoes throughout all islands to “control mosquitoes of public health concern.” In 2023, our organization published a newsletter article, “Hawai‘i’s Hidden Plan to Release Mosquitoes for Public Health,” describing documentation of the state’s plan to advance the agenda from a “conservation” narrative to a public health effort. The multi-agency mosquito release partnership recently announced that the Department of Health’s proposal (a statewide environmental assessment) will be released early this year. No further details about the proposal have been disclosed.

As we wait for the proposed plan to be published, Hawai’i Unites is working to build a much broader coalition to take this on. We’re asking high-profile organizations and activists to help us challenge this agenda through legal assistance, media outreach, and collaborative activism. These lab-altered mosquito releases are a dangerous experiment. The agencies involved are exploiting sacred lands and enabling the profit-motivated biotech industry to use the Hawaiian Islands as their testing grounds. Future plans include mosquito gene drives, CRISPR gene-edited mosquitoes, and the manufacturing of lab-altered mosquitoes right here in Hawai’i. Please join us in taking a stand against this. We are in a David and Goliath battle to protect these islands, and we need your help to save the ‘āina from this rapidly escalating agenda.

Together, we can set a precedent to stop these biotech experiments from threatening the health of our communities worldwide. Contact Hawai‘i Unites to join forces in this important movement.

Mahalo,

Tina Lia

Founder

Hawai‘i Unites

HawaiiUnites.org

